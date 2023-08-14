Starboard Value Increases Stake in Wix.com and Acacia Research

Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith has shown his enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) in his latest quarterly filing to the SEC. The activist investor significantly increased his stake in Wix.com, making it his ninth-largest holding as of June. Wix.com is a web development platform that allows businesses to transition their workflow online. The company’s shares have gained over 15% recently.

Additionally, Smith raised his stake in Acacia Research to a position worth over $250 million last quarter. Acacia Research is a patent licensing company that has experienced an 8% decline in its shares this year.

Smith has expressed his bullish stance on AI, comparing its potential to that of the internet. He believes AI, along with other technological advancements like cryptocurrency blockchain, has the capability to revolutionize industries. Smith is optimistic about the growth potential of AI and the impact it could have on various sectors.

While Smith increased his stakes in Wix.com and Acacia Research, he reduced his holdings in Salesforce, a customer relations management software company. Despite the trimming, Salesforce shares have surged by nearly 60% this year. Smith, however, believes that there is still room for the company to grow, especially with the support of the AI boom.

Smith has also mentioned Splunk, a software company, as another potential beneficiary of the rise of AI. Although Splunk is slightly behind Salesforce in terms of execution, Smith believes that it could see significant success.

Apart from these investments, Smith added a relatively small stake in British life science company, Abcam PLC, during the last quarter.

Jeffrey Smith, through his Starboard Value investment strategy, has been actively involved in the activist investment space for over two decades. He is known for his proxy fights in the restaurant industry. In 2002, he launched the Starboard Value investment strategy and later became the CEO after spinning out his hedge fund from Ramius in 2011.