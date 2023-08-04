In the United States, legislation has been introduced by senators to address the use of AI and bots in the workplace. The goal is to establish guidelines and regulations surrounding these technologies.

AI expert, Yoshua Bengio, has emphasized the importance of governments considering the potential dangers of AI. He warns that there is no guarantee that autonomous AI systems won’t deviate from human goals and values, presenting risks in both the short and long term. Short-term risks include the manipulation of public opinion through disinformation, while long-term risks involve AI systems that may be harmful despite the intentions of their programmers.

Geoffrey Hinton, referred to as the “godfather of AI,” has also expressed concerns about the advancement of AI technology. He believes that this progress is leading the world into a period of significant uncertainty and even suggests the possibility of AI developing a desire to control humans. Hinton has identified six dangers that AI poses to humanity as a whole.

Bengio stresses the urgent need for regulation to protect society from the potential risks of AI. He advocates for increased transparency and oversight of AI systems. According to Bengio, the risks and uncertainty associated with AI have reached a critical level, thus requiring an acceleration in the development of governance mechanisms.

The introduction of legislation in the US demonstrates a growing recognition of the need to address AI and bots in the workplace. As AI technology continues to advance, it is essential to establish clear guidelines and regulations to ensure the responsible and ethical use of these technologies.