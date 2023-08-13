Stability AI Launches Japanese Language Model for Enhanced AI Landscape

Stability AI, a leading generative AI company, has made a significant move in advancing the Japanese generative AI landscape with the introduction of the Japanese StableLM Alpha. This language model (LM) has been hailed as the most proficient publicly available model for Japanese speakers, backed by a comprehensive benchmark evaluation against four other Japanese LMs.

The Japanese StableLM Alpha, equipped with an architecture of 7 billion parameters, showcases Stability AI’s commitment to technological advancement. It surpasses its contemporaries in several categories, establishing itself as an industry leader.

The commercial version, Japanese StableLM Base Alpha 7B, will be released under the widely recognized Apache License 2.0. This model is meticulously crafted through extensive training on a massive dataset comprising 750 billion tokens from Japanese and English text sourced from online repositories.

The success of this accomplishment is due to collaborative efforts. Stability AI collaborated with the EleutherAI Polyglot project’s Japanese team to create datasets, and an extended version of EleutherAI’s GPT-NeoX software played a crucial role in the development process.

Another notable milestone is the introduction of the Japanese StableLM Instruct Alpha 7B. This model is primarily designed for research purposes and excels in adhering to user instructions, achieved through Supervised Fine-tuning (SFT) using multiple open datasets.

The models underwent rigorous evaluations using EleutherAI’s Language Model Evaluation Harness, which included tests in sentence classification, sentence pair classification, question answering, and sentence summarization. The Japanese StableLM Instruct Alpha 7B emerged with an impressive average score of 54.71%, establishing its superiority over competitors.

This launch by Stability AI coincides with SoftBank’s recent announcement of their venture into homegrown Large Language Models (LLM) for the Japanese market, highlighting the growing importance of generative AI in Japan.

As the competition unfolds, it remains to be seen which Japanese Language Model will ultimately rise to prominence in the ever-evolving field of generative AI.