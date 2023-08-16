Stable Chat: An Evaluation of Stability AI’s Chat Platform

Stability AI has introduced Stable Chat, a platform that closely mirrors the familiar format of ChatGPT. The interface provided by Stable Chat allows users to engage in text-based conversations, bearing a striking resemblance to the format of ChatGPT. However, upon initial evaluation, there are areas in which this offering could benefit from further refinement and enhancement.

One limitation of Stable Chat is the absence of a chat history feature and the inability to establish separate chat sessions. An inconvenience arises from conversation data being lost upon refreshing the interface.

At the core of this innovative chat interface lies the recently released Stable Beluga model, a creation of Stability AI. Feedback from online commentators suggests that while the model can understand Russian words, its proficiency leans towards recognizing individual words rather than constructing coherent language structures.

Interactions with the Beluga model have unveiled several key observations. The model adheres to stringent safety protocols, declining to generate content of an erotic nature initially. Its content generation displays diversity, offering varied responses when presented with identical prompts. The model also occasionally alters content formats based on its discretion, using lists, explanatory paragraphs, or sections featuring lists of words.

While the model demonstrates occasional inconsistencies in language style, it does introduce an element of unpredictability through the occasional inclusion of unique phrases. It even refers users to external resources, such as Google Translator, for expanding word options on specific topics.

However, one notable concern is the stability and consistency of the model. Users have reported occasional disconnects and instances of short timeouts for inactivity within the chat window.

Compared to ChatGPT, Stable Chat shows promise and offers distinctive content generation. However, further refinement is needed to address the identified limitations and inconsistencies.