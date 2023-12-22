Scientists Unravel the Function of Amino Acids in Receptor Activity at Atomic Level

Scientists from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have collaborated with researchers from prestigious institutions to investigate the role of amino acids in receptor activity at an atomic level. They focused on the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a member of the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family which is targeted by many FDA-approved drugs.

Instead of studying the receptor as a whole, the team decided to dissect it by mutating each of the 412 amino acids in the β2AR. By evaluating each mutant’s response to the natural ligand adrenaline, they were able to determine the pharmacological properties of efficacy and potency. Surprisingly, only around 80 amino acids were found to contribute to these properties, and of those, only a third were located in regions where the ligand or G protein bind to the receptor.

The researchers were interested to observe that some amino acids control efficacy, some control potency, and others can affect both. This finding has important implications for drug design and suggests that specific residues within the receptor need to be influenced in order to create more potent or efficacious drugs.

Understanding how individual amino acids contribute to pharmacological properties will provide a basis for fine-tuning drug responses while designing new therapeutic ligands. Additionally, this research sheds light on how genetic variation can influence an individual’s response to drugs, as potency and efficacy can be regulated independently of each other through distinct mechanisms.

The team also explored the transition between the active and inactive states of the β2AR. They found that even the amino acids not involved in ligand or G protein binding play a role in this transition. By mapping pharmacological data onto the structure of the receptor, the researchers gained new insights into the allosteric network that links the ligand binding site to the G protein binding site, governing efficacy and potency.

By understanding receptor activity at the atomic level, the researchers hope to gain deeper insights into the conformational landscape of proteins and further explore GPCR signaling.