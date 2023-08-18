Deepfake Identity Theft: A Growing Concern

The advancement of deepfake technology poses a significant threat to our ability to discern between real and fake images and videos, according to a professor from the University of California, Berkeley. As the 2024 election cycle is underway, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) is urged to set rules to prevent political campaigns from using artificial intelligence (AI) to create deceptive ads, says an AI image analyst.

Manipulated media has already made an appearance in presidential campaigns. For instance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign used AI-generated audio and video to criticize former President Trump’s policies. These deceptive tactics, however, raise concerns about the standards of honesty that should be expected from our leaders.

One particular case involved an AI-generated audio mimicking Trump’s voice, in which he criticized Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. This audio appeared to be based on comments Trump wrote on Truth Social but never actually said. Additionally, an AI-created video distributed by Trump’s campaign fabricated DeSantis’ 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter. The parody featured fictional guests, including notable figures like George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Dick Cheney, Adolf Hitler, and the devil.

The consequences of deepfake identity theft extend beyond political campaigns. The proliferation of generative AI audio, images, and videos allows for disinformation campaigns with potentially far-reaching consequences. With the rise of deepfakes, doubts arise whenever public figures or sources of authority speak, eroding trust in the information ecosystem.

Recognizing the severity of the issue, the FEC recently advanced a petition to ban deceptive AI-generated content in campaign ads. Lawmakers, too, express concerns about the influence of AI in elections and are pushing for regulation to prevent the spread of deepfakes and other malicious uses of AI.

As the use of deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, it is essential to establish comprehensive regulations to ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability in the realm of AI-generated media.