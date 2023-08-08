Spotify Expands AI-Powered Personalized DJ Feature Globally

Spotify is rolling out its AI-powered “DJ” feature to various markets across the globe, after its initial launch in North America. The DJ feature can be found in the “music” feed section of the Spotify mobile app and provides personalized music recommendations with the help of synthetic voice commentary.

Similar to a radio DJ, this feature tailors the listening experience for each individual user. The commentary includes light-hearted banter and contextual information related to specific songs and artists that the user has previously listened to.

In February, Spotify introduced the DJ feature in the United States and Canada, followed by its expansion to the United Kingdom and Ireland three months later. Although the feature will continue to be in beta, it will now be available to premium subscribers in approximately 50 markets worldwide, including Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa.

However, the majority of European Union countries will not have access to the DJ feature at this time. Additionally, it is important to note that in the new markets where DJ is available, it will only be offered in English language version.

Further information about the feature’s availability, languages, and possible expansion to more markets is yet to be shared by Spotify.