Spotify Expands AI-Powered Personalized DJ Feature Globally

Spotify is rolling out its AI-powered “DJ” feature to multiple markets worldwide, following its initial launch in North America six months ago. This feature, accessible through the “music” feed section in the Spotify mobile app, offers a personalized music selection with spoken-word commentary generated by a synthetic voice. The commentary includes light-hearted banter and contextual information related to the user’s previously listened songs and artists.

Similar to a radio DJ tailoring their show to cater to individual preferences, Spotify’s AI DJ aims to enhance users’ listening experiences. Initially introduced in the U.S. and Canada in February, the company expanded the feature to the U.K. and Ireland three months later. Although the feature will continue to be in beta status, it will now be available for premium subscribers in approximately 50 markets worldwide, including Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa.

However, the majority of the European Union will not have access to the feature at this time. It is also important to note that the expansion only offers the AI DJ feature in English in the newly included markets. Additional localized versions of the feature may be developed in the future to cater to a wider user base.

Spotify’s AI DJ feature provides a dynamic and personalized music experience, leveraging artificial intelligence to curate content based on individual listening history. This move enables Spotify to further enhance its position as a leading global music streaming platform, catering to diverse audiences with tailored recommendations and engaging spoken-word commentary. As the company continues its expansion, it may explore opportunities to extend the availability of the AI DJ feature and support more languages in the future.