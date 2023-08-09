Leaders in the artificial intelligence community are advocating for the establishment of a global agency to regulate the proliferation of AI. The chief of ChatGPT emphasized the potential risks during a hearing with members of Congress on May 16.

Spotify recently announced the expansion of its AI DJ feature in select markets worldwide. Acting as a personalized guide, the AI DJ curates playlists based on users’ listening history and offers new suggestions. Initially launched in the U.S. and Canada in February, it became available in the U.K. and Ireland in May. The AI DJ feature is now accessible in numerous countries across Asia and Africa.

The voice of the AI DJ is modeled after the Head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify, Xavier “X” Jernigan. Spotify believes that the combination of personalized recommendations and commentary encourages listeners to explore new music and engage with the feature. According to Spotify, fans are spending almost one-third of their listening time with the AI DJ.

Currently, the AI DJ is only available in the English language. However, Spotify’s global expansion plans may involve incorporating additional languages in the future.

As the AI DJ expands its reach, concerns over AI regulation have been raised within the artificial intelligence community. Leaders argue for the establishment of a global agency to oversee the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies, acknowledging the potential risks and need for proactive governance.

It remains to be seen how the global expansion of the AI DJ by Spotify will be received in various markets, and whether increased regulation in the AI community will be implemented to address emerging challenges and concerns.