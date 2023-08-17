SportsVisio Raises $3 Million to Transform Basketball Action Capture

SportsVisio, a company utilizing AI technology, has secured $3 million in funding to revolutionize basketball action capture. The company’s platform incorporates computer vision and deep learning applications, allowing players, coaches, and observers to film games using a phone on a tripod while automatically tallying statistics. Additionally, SportsVisio offers tools for creating highlights.

SportsVisio CEO Jason Syversen, a long-time basketball player and coach, conceived the idea to use AI in creating automated stats and highlights. This concept aims to assist coaches, provide parents with highlight clips of their kids, and help players enhance their skills and enjoyment of the game.

The company, founded in 2021, relies on its program’s ability to detect jersey numbers in videos and attribute various sports actions to the corresponding players. Syversen, a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency alum with multiple startup experiences, envisions expanding the technology to other sports, with plans to develop additional features enabled by converting real-world action into digital components.

Leading the funding round is Sapphire Sport, which recently closed a $181 million fund dedicated to supporting early-stage tech companies related to sports. Sapphire Ventures, the overarching firm, has expressed a commitment to investing more than $1 billion in AI-related startups across various sectors, recognizing the significant impact of AI advancements on the sports industry.

The aim of Sapphire Sport is to back technical products that require go-to-market assistance, making SportsVisio an ideal investment opportunity. The firm seeks entrepreneurs with an authentic tech DNA and a horizontal technology that can be applied to the sports industry.

While AI and machine learning have the potential to transform the sports world on a broad scale, their immediate impact will be felt at lower levels of the game. Individuals will be able to utilize just a phone to generate high-quality coaching recommendations and action commentary, democratizing access to training knowledge and content creation.