Lawmakers Divided on AI Impact on Hollywood Industry

Lawmakers expressed differing opinions on whether actors and writers in Hollywood should be concerned about the potential threat of artificial intelligence (AI) taking away their jobs. Republican Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee dismissed the concerns of Hollywood professionals, calling them “spoiled brat degenerates” who should return to their “overpaid” jobs. However, Democratic Representative Jim Himes from Connecticut disagreed, stating that actors and writers should indeed worry about AI development. He raised the issue of digital representations being created without their consent or compensation.

The ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters against studios, streaming services, and production companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have drawn attention to the issue. The primary focus of the strikes is to negotiate contracts with higher pay rates and protections against AI advancements replacing their jobs. Representative Jamaal Bowman emphasized the importance of recognizing the unique value that humans bring to the creative arts and the inability of AI to replicate the soul and essence of human creations.

Recent advancements in AI have enabled the technology to write scripts and replicate actors’ images and likenesses without their consent. The potential impact of AI on job loss is significant, with a March report from Goldman Sachs suggesting that it could eliminate or reduce 300 million jobs globally. Protecting artists, writers, and creators from having their work exploited by AI is crucial, according to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina suggested that the film industry should explore how to make use of AI to enhance their work rather than fearing job loss. However, the potential impact of AI on the labor market is a concern, with a McKinsey Global Institute study predicting that up to 30% of hours worked in the US economy could be automated by 2030, potentially leading to 12 million occupational transitions.

Lawmakers are now grappling with how to regulate AI in a manner that promotes fairness and protects important jobs, without stifling innovation. The potential threat AI poses to various industries, including Hollywood, is being closely monitored.