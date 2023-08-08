Splice: The Cornerstone of Modern Music Creation

Splice, a sample library, has become an essential resource for modern music creation. With millions of users and a vast catalog of sounds, including traditional instruments and more unique options, Splice is a go-to for many producers. Its samples have even been used by popular artists like Justin Bieber and Travis Scott.

However, the size of Splice’s catalog can make it challenging for musicians to find the perfect sound. To address this, the company has developed a new artificial intelligence-powered product called Create. Unlike other song-generation platforms, Create is designed to encourage users to explore and incorporate new sounds into their music. By selecting a genre, users can utilize AI to construct new arrangements from up to five recorded loops.

Splice operates on a subscription model, starting at $12.99 per month. The company has experienced significant growth, doubling its subscriber count from 4 million to 8.1 million since 2021. Recently, Kakul Srivastava took over as CEO, bringing her expertise in technology and creativity from previous roles at GitHub, Flickr, and Adobe. Srivastava recognizes the undervaluation of musicians in the industry and aims to support all creators.

Splice’s Create stands out in the AI-based music tools market by putting tools into the hands of creatives rather than eliminating the creative process. The tool aims to inspire curiosity and make music creation more accessible. It offers a playful experience, evident in user videos showcasing live performances using Create.

Looking to the future, Srivastava hopes that AI and other tools will democratize music creation, making it accessible to all. She believes in the healing power of music and supports not only those who aspire to fame but also those who create music for personal joy and intrinsic value.

Srivastava also celebrates the increasing number of songs that reference and transform past sounds. She considers sound as a conversation, with music creators having a playful dialogue with history through sampling.

Overall, Splice and its AI-powered Create product aim to support and inspire musicians and creators, fostering a vibrant and inclusive music community.