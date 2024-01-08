New Discovery: Massive Galactic Winds Form Enormous Radio Wave Circles

Summary:

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers using the ASKAP telescope have detected extraordinary radio wave circles in the universe that contain entire galaxies within them. In a new study published in Nature, researchers led by Professor Alison Coil from the University of California San Diego propose that these circles are shells formed by powerful outflowing galactic winds, possibly originating from supernovae explosions. These winds, driven by massive starburst galaxies, can travel at speeds of up to 2,000 kilometers per second. The team conducted simulations and observed the first detected radio wave circle, ORC 4, using an integral field spectrograph, which revealed a significant amount of highly luminous, compressed gas. The simulations support the theory that outflowing winds blow for hundreds of millions of years and ultimately create the radio wave circles. This discovery may provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies.

FAQ:

Q: What are these radio wave circles?

A: The radio wave circles, known as odd radio circles (ORCs), are enormous structures that span hundreds of kiloparsecs and contain galaxies within them.

Q: What causes the formation of these circles?

A: The circles are believed to be formed by outflowing galactic winds, driven by massive starburst galaxies and possibly originating from supernovae explosions.

Q: How were these circles discovered?

A: The ASKAP telescope detected the radio wave circles in 2019 through its ability to scan large portions of the sky at faint limits.

Q: How did the researchers study the first detected radio wave circle?

A: The researchers used an integral field spectrograph at the W.M. Keck Observatory to observe ORC 4, which provided valuable optical data about the structure.

Q: What did the simulations reveal?

A: The simulations showed that outflowing galactic winds can blow for hundreds of millions of years, creating a radio ring when they stop. The simulations matched the properties of the observed radio wave circles.

Q: What is the significance of this discovery?

A: Understanding the formation and evolution of galaxies is a crucial aspect of astrophysics. The discovery of these massive galactic winds and their role in creating radio wave circles provides valuable insights into these processes.