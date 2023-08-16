CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Wallaroo Labs Wins $1.5 Million Space Force Contract for AI Development

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Artificial intelligence startup Wallaroo Labs has secured a $1.5 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to further their work on machine learning models for edge computers in orbit. The New York-based company, Wallaroo.ai, is partnered with New Mexico State University for the Small Business Technology Transfer Phase 2 contract.

Wallaroo.ai has developed a software platform that enables businesses to assess the performance of AI applications when deployed on edge computers. The contract, awarded by SpaceWERX, the technology arm of the U.S. Space Force, supports the Orbital Prime program, which focuses on developing technologies for space debris cleanup and other on-orbit services.

The Space Force has expressed a need for AI and machine learning capabilities that can be deployed in the cloud and at the edge for space missions. Edge computing involves moving compute power closer to where data is generated, such as sensors in space. Wallaroo.ai aims to demonstrate the deployment of machine learning models at the edge using radiation-tolerant, commercially available integrated circuits.

Vid Jain, the CEO of Wallaroo.ai, emphasized the importance of deploying, managing, and maintaining machine learning models in space. He stated that this capability is critical for the development of the space industry, enabling automation in space through AI for robotics, satellite refueling, and protection against space debris.

Wallaroo Labs’ collaboration with the U.S. Space Force will contribute to advancements in machine learning and AI technology for space exploration and satellite operations.

