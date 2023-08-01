S&P 500 Index Gainers and Losers: Paramount Global, United Rentals, Hasbro, Adobe, and Walt Disney

The S&P 500 index gained 0.15% on Monday, reaching 16-month highs.

Paramount Global (PARA) stock saw a 4.6% increase, reaching 16.03. It broke above its 50-day moving average but remains below the 200-day line. The reason behind the increase is unclear, but media content giants like Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Netflix (NFLX) also experienced gains.

United Rentals (URI) stock jumped 4.2% to 464.68. It has a cup-with-handle base, with a buy point at 471.82. After breaking the downtrend in the handle, the trigger point is set at 459.30. Despite strong earnings, United Rentals briefly dropped to the 10-week line but recovered to close down just 0.9%.

Hasbro (HAS) stock rose 4.1% to 64.56, bouncing off the 50-day moving average and potentially breaking the trendline of a handle. The official buy point is set at 65.69 in a consolidation going back to mid-January. Hasbro’s earnings report is expected early on Thursday.

Adobe (ADBE) stock experienced a 3.3% increase to 546.17, reaching its highest point since January 2022. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe to overweight, citing increased confidence in its ability to monetize artificial intelligence (AI).

Walt Disney (DIS) stock rose 3.2% to 88.88, moving closer to its sliding 50-day line. The shares had reached their lowest point in 2023 in late July. Disney’s earnings report is expected next week.

Among the S&P 500 losers on Monday were Dexcom (DXCM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Baxter International (BAX), Mettler-Toledo International (MTD), and Agilent Technologies (A).

DXCM stock tumbled 5.9% to 124.56, falling below the 50-day line and a previous buy point. Despite strong earnings on Friday, the stock came well off its intraday highs.

JNJ lost 4% to 167.53, ending a seven-session win streak following its earnings report. A bankruptcy judge in New Jersey rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to handle talc-related lawsuits through a unit’s bankruptcy.

BAX stock fell 3.8% to 45.23, dropping below the 200-day line but remaining above the 50-day line. Baxter issued an urgent software fix for some Spectrum infusion pumps and missed Q2 views, guiding low.

MTD stock gave up 3.9% to 1,257.47, the worst close since early November. Mettler-Toledo reported mixed Q2 results and forecast slightly lower EPS in Q3.

Agilent stock retreated 3.4% to 121.77, nearing the long-sliding 50-day line.

