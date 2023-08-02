CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Artificial Intelligence Voice Synthesis: A New Tool for Pitching Songs to Artists

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Artificial Intelligence Voice Synthesis: A New Tool for Pitching Songs to Artists

When Evan Bogart pitched his pop songs to labels after his girl group disbanded, he never expected to score a massive hit. His song “S.O.S.” ended up being recorded by Rihanna and went on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006, kick-starting his songwriting career. Today, Bogart runs his own publishing company and label called Seeker Music.

Seeking ways to tailor song pitches to artists and help them envision themselves on the track, Bogart has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) voice synthesis. This technology mimics the voices of artists being pitched, revolutionizing the demo creation process. Rather than hiring demo singers or imitators, AI-generated voices are now being used on pitch records.

While some songwriters have experimented with AI vocals, others believe that artists themselves should have control over the use of their own voice models. This would allow artists to apply their personal voice models to pitches they receive, enhancing accuracy and tailoring the demos to meet their needs.

Though the technology is still evolving, some believe that AI voice synthesis can democratize the songwriting profession by giving unknown writers a chance to showcase their talent. By using platforms like TikTok, these writers can gain exposure and connect with artists in ways that were not possible before.

While the use of AI-generated voices on pitch records is still a topic of discussion in the music industry, more publishers are considering its potential. This evolving technology has the potential to change the way songs are pitched and created, allowing artists to fully immerse themselves in the creative process. As the technology advances, there is much anticipation for what the future holds in the world of AI voice synthesis for song pitches.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Instagram Reportedly Developing Labels for AI-Generated Content

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Do AI-Driven ETFs Have an Information Advantage?

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Google Lab Sessions Introduces TextFX to Empower Artists and Creators

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Instagram Reportedly Developing Labels for AI-Generated Content

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Launches New “Pay the Apple Way” Advertising Campaign to Promote Apple Pay

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

AMD Confirms Release of New Enthusiast GPUs in Radeon 7000 Series This Quarter

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments