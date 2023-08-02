Artificial Intelligence Voice Synthesis: A New Tool for Pitching Songs to Artists

When Evan Bogart pitched his pop songs to labels after his girl group disbanded, he never expected to score a massive hit. His song “S.O.S.” ended up being recorded by Rihanna and went on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006, kick-starting his songwriting career. Today, Bogart runs his own publishing company and label called Seeker Music.

Seeking ways to tailor song pitches to artists and help them envision themselves on the track, Bogart has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) voice synthesis. This technology mimics the voices of artists being pitched, revolutionizing the demo creation process. Rather than hiring demo singers or imitators, AI-generated voices are now being used on pitch records.

While some songwriters have experimented with AI vocals, others believe that artists themselves should have control over the use of their own voice models. This would allow artists to apply their personal voice models to pitches they receive, enhancing accuracy and tailoring the demos to meet their needs.

Though the technology is still evolving, some believe that AI voice synthesis can democratize the songwriting profession by giving unknown writers a chance to showcase their talent. By using platforms like TikTok, these writers can gain exposure and connect with artists in ways that were not possible before.

While the use of AI-generated voices on pitch records is still a topic of discussion in the music industry, more publishers are considering its potential. This evolving technology has the potential to change the way songs are pitched and created, allowing artists to fully immerse themselves in the creative process. As the technology advances, there is much anticipation for what the future holds in the world of AI voice synthesis for song pitches.