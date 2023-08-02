Using AI Voice Synthesis to Customize Song Pitches for Artists

When Evan Bogart wrote the song “S.O.S.” for a girl group he managed, he had no idea it would become a major Billboard hit in 2006. After the group disbanded, Bogart pitched the song to labels, and it was picked up by Rihanna, propelling her to stardom and launching Bogart’s songwriting career.

Nowadays, Bogart runs his own publishing company and label, Seeker Music. He encourages his songwriters to create “pitch records,” which are songs recorded as demos and then pitched to different artists. To make these demos more compelling, Bogart and other industry professionals are increasingly using AI voice synthesis technology, which can mimic the voice of the artist being pitched.

This technology allows songwriters to tailor pitches to individual artists, enabling them to envision themselves on the track. It also offers an alternative to traditional methods of demo recording, where either the songwriter themselves or a demo singer would sing the track. AI voice generation can create a replica of the artist’s voice, eliminating the need for soundalike demo singers.

However, the results from AI voice synthesis are not always perfect. Some artists’ voices are easier for AI to imitate, especially if they already use voice-processing technology like Auto-Tune. The technology also requires training on a large catalog of recordings to generate accurate results.

Despite the ethical concerns surrounding copyrighted material and ownership rights, this technology is gaining traction in the industry. It offers unknown songwriters a chance to showcase their skills and potentially get noticed by artists. Some industry professionals suggest that artists should have control over applying AI voices to pitches, allowing them to create personalized voice models for their own demos.

While this technology is still evolving, more publishers and songwriters are discussing its potential use in creating pitch records. It could become a common tool for helping artists hear themselves on a track and may even change the way songs are created in the future.

Overall, the use of AI voice synthesis in song pitching provides a creative and innovative approach to capturing artists’ attention and customizing demos to their preferences.