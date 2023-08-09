Local Consultant to Take Part in Deca-Ironman Challenge for Cancer Charity

A local consultant from Murhill, Somerset, is set to participate in the Deca-Ironman challenge in Mexico to raise funds for artificial-intelligence (AI) radiotherapy-planning software. Stuart Gillett, a head-and-neck surgeon at the Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath, will be taking on the ultra race starting on 24 September.

The Deca-Ironman challenge consists of a 24-mile swim, a 1,129-mile cycle, and a 262-mile run. Gillett hopes to raise £10,000 in coordination with RUH’s trust charity RUHX. The funds will be used to purchase computer radiotherapy AI software for the new RUH Dyson cancer centre.

The software will provide advanced radiotherapy planning, allowing consultant oncologists to focus more on providing face-to-face care for cancer patients. The RUH Bath NHS Foundation Trust is optimistic that this software will greatly benefit cancer patients.

Gillett, who already holds the UK record for 3x and 5x Ironman distance triathlon, has been diligently preparing for the challenge. He wakes up at 04:00 BST every day to train before work. During his commute, Gillett utilizes his time by either running or cycling, and sometimes even swimming during his lunch breaks. On weekends, he dedicates his time to longer runs and cycles.

As an ears-nose-and-throat consultant and a head-and-neck-cancer surgeon, Gillett is no stranger to endurance challenges. He previously completed the Quintuple Ironman, coming in third overall and breaking the previous British record by over 24 hours. Gillett believes that the human body is capable of more than we often realize and that pushing oneself is key to discovering one’s true potential.

By taking part in the Deca-Ironman challenge, Gillett hopes to not only raise funds but also inspire others to push their limits and achieve greatness.