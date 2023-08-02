Federal Agencies Use Artificial Intelligence to Manage FOIA Requests, Concerns Arise

A few federal agencies, including the State Department, the Justice Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to handle the large volume of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests they receive. These agencies have tested machine-learning models and algorithms to search through their repositories of government records, which hold billions of documents. The use of AI in FOIA processes is still in its early stages, unlike the American legal system, which has long used eDiscovery technologies to extract information from litigation documents.

While some transparency advocates see this move toward AI as a potential solution to the immense caseloads and backlogs of FOIA requests, others have raised concerns. They believe that there need to be additional safeguards in place to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI in the FOIA process. Concerns include issues of transparency, accountability, and potential biases in the technology.

The FOIA Assistant, an AI prototype developed by a federally funded research group, has been tested separately by officials from multiple agencies. The goal is to find an effective model for dealing with the increasing number of FOIA requests and backlogs. However, the public has not been fully informed about the specific AI tools being used or the manner in which they are applied.

Adam Marshall, a senior staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, emphasizes the need for clear standards and procedures concerning the use of AI in the FOIA process. He believes that relying too heavily on AI may undermine the usual legal analysis and decision-making required in these contexts.

The FOIA process, established in 1967 to ensure government transparency, is in need of modernization and improvement. The number of FOIA requests has reached record highs, with 928,000 requests received by federal agencies in 2021. The resulting backlogs have also grown substantially. At the same time, agencies anticipate an increase in electronic records, necessitating more efficient processes.

Federal agencies, through their FOIA officers, are increasingly advocating for the use of AI tools to improve the FOIA process. Efforts are being made to identify and spread awareness about these tools. The State Department has tested two AI models—one for searching through their centralized databases and another for assisting requesters in narrowing the scope of their requests to expedite responses. The Justice Department has declared their use of AI in FOIA processing as exploratory, while the CDC recently concluded that an AI software tool did not meet their needs.

Overall, the use of AI in the FOIA process shows promise but requires careful consideration and implementation to address concerns and ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.