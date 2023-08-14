Solana’s Synesis One App Rewards Data Providers with Crypto

Solana’s new Synesis One app is utilizing blockchain technology to connect data providers with companies in need of reliable data. The app allows decentralized data contributors to vote on the integrity of submitted data, ensuring transparency and accountability in the supply chain of AI models.

The unique feature of Synesis One is its crypto reward scheme for data providers. When their information is deemed valid by the community, they are paid in cryptocurrency. This incentivizes responsible data collection and creates a transparent system where the quality of data can be audited and traced.

Synesis claims to be the first project to incentivize the transparency of AI data collection, unlike other firms that have relied on political pressure to promote responsible data practices. For instance, in China, AI products can only be created using data aligned with socialist ideals, and generative products must be registered within 10 days.

While Synesis One focuses on rewarding data providers, it also highlights the challenge of limiting access to data for AI models. Companies in regions with a wider range of information can magnify systemic biases in AI models. MIT Technology Review has reported that unfair data can lead to unfair discrimination in AI models when evaluating job or loan applicants.

Recently, there have been efforts to promote responsible data practices. Google and OpenAI have pledged to develop AI responsibly, and there are ongoing talks between Google and music labels to create transparency in music data usage. These initiatives aim to address concerns and improve the ethical use of AI.

In summary, Synesis One is bringing transparency and accountability to AI data collection by rewarding data providers with cryptocurrency. It sets a precedent for responsible data practices in AI and aims to prevent unfair discrimination. Efforts by industry leaders and collaborations with music labels demonstrate a growing commitment to ethical AI usage.