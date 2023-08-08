SoftBank Sees Investment Gains, Plans to Continue Bet on Artificial Intelligence

SoftBank Group has announced its first investment gains in a year and a half and expressed its intention to cautiously pursue new bets in artificial intelligence (AI) related fields. The company reported $1 billion in investment gains at its flagship Vision Fund unit for the April-June quarter. This positive result has encouraged SoftBank to look for new opportunities to invest its money.

During a press conference, SoftBank’s Chief Financial Officer, Yoshimitsu Goto, mentioned that he hopes the recent rebound in technology shares indicates a turning tide in the tech startup sector. The company also noted that the number of companies in Vision Fund 1, Vision Fund 2, and Latin American funds, whose value increased during the latest quarter, almost doubled compared to the previous quarter.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit made investments valued at $1.8 billion during the quarter, a significant increase compared to the $500 million in each of the previous three quarters. This marks the first profitable quarter for the unit in six quarters.

Despite the positive investment gains, SoftBank reported a net loss of ¥477.6 billion (approximately $3.3 billion) for the quarter ended June 30. Factors contributing to the loss include the yen’s weakness, which inflated the company’s dollar-denominated debt, and decreased revenue from chip designer ARM due to the slowdown in the semiconductor industry.

After experiencing losses from higher interest rates and a global tech selloff, SoftBank has been cautious about making new investments. However, as the technology sector has shown signs of recovery, the company is now ready to pursue investments in AI. Vision Fund Chief Executive Officer, Navneet Govil, stated that Vision Fund 2 still has approximately $8 billion available for new investments.

SoftBank will be focusing on selecting new investments with a stricter eye on their AI technology. The company aims to address doubts about the AI-centric nature of its existing investments. One recent investment made by the Vision Fund was a deal with Tractable, a UK startup that utilizes AI to assist insurers in claims processing.

Preparations for the listing of chip designer ARM in the US are currently in progress, and SoftBank plans to make an announcement soon.