Google Launches Training Program for AI Skills in the UK

Google has introduced an educational program in the UK aimed at teaching individuals and businesses the basics of artificial intelligence (AI). The training, consisting of 10 modules, covers topics such as productivity and machine learning. Although the courses are rudimentary and require no prior technological knowledge, Google hopes they will help address the growing demand for AI skills. The company cites a report indicating that AI could contribute £400 billion to the UK economy by 2030. However, concerns have been raised about the potential negative impacts of AI, including job displacement. Attendees of Google’s inaugural sessions were more interested in learning how AI could assist with simple tasks like email responses and appointment booking. The tech giant’s training program could also be viewed as part of the larger AI arms race, where countries are vying to attract investment and research in AI technology. The UK, home to Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind, has been particularly welcoming to tech companies. While some experts applaud Google’s efforts, they warn that businesses should also be aware of potential drawbacks, such as privacy and security concerns associated with AI.

