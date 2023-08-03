SnapLogic Launches SnapGPT: A Generative AI Tool for Data Integration

SnapLogic has announced the general availability of SnapGPT, an innovative generative AI tool that allows users to integrate data using natural language instead of code. This tool was developed using both open source large language models and SnapLogic’s privately developed AI capabilities.

SnapLogic, based in San Mateo, Calif., is a data integration vendor that offers an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) called the Intelligent Integration Platform. The company has been utilizing AI technology since 2017, when it introduced an AI assistant called IRIS. The latest update to SnapGPT adds AI capabilities that generate recommendations for data pipeline management.

Generative AI has become a prominent trend in data management and analytics, simplifying processes for data engineers and analysts. SnapGPT aims to streamline data integration by allowing users to develop data pipelines using natural language. It eliminates time-consuming tasks that lead to bottlenecks and slow pipeline development.

SnapGPT offers several new capabilities, including automatically generating documentation for each data pipeline, developing sample data for testing and validation, and providing suggestions as engineers build integration pipelines. These features improve upon the existing capabilities of the Intelligent Integration Platform and enhance the productivity of experienced engineers.

SnapLogic is among the early adopters of generative AI capabilities in the data management space. Other vendors, such as Alteryx and Informatica, have also announced their plans to develop similar tools. However, SnapLogic is one of the few vendors to make their generative AI tool publicly available.

The motivation behind developing SnapGPT is to simplify data integration for non-technical users and reduce the burden placed on data engineers. By empowering citizen integrators to self-serve, SnapLogic aims to alleviate IT bottlenecks related to data integration.

One of the early adopters of SnapGPT is Barnard College, a women’s college within Columbia University. The college used SnapLogic to replace its manual data integration processes and found the learning curve minimal. With the introduction of SnapGPT, they expect even greater efficiency in their data integration efforts.

In conclusion, SnapLogic’s SnapGPT is a powerful generative AI tool that revolutionizes data integration. Its natural language capabilities enable users to develop data pipelines more efficiently and simplify the integration process.