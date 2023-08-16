Snapchat’s in-app AI chatbot, My AI, caused a stir when it suddenly started posting its own Story and stopped responding to user messages. This led to some Snapchat users feeling uneasy about the situation. The Story the AI posted was a simple two-toned image that was mistaken for a photo of users’ ceilings, adding to the mystery. When users tried to chat with the bot, it occasionally replied with a message saying it encountered a technical issue.

However, Snap confirmed that this incident was simply a technical glitch and not a result of My AI developing self-awareness. The issue was quickly addressed, and Snap assured users that their rooms were not being photographed by the AI. In the future, it is unclear whether Snap plans to add a feature that would allow the AI chatbot to post to Stories. Currently, My AI can only send text messages and snap back with images.

My AI has been a controversial addition to the Snapchat app since its launch earlier this year. It initially received negative reviews and calls for removal due to its placement at the top of the Chat feed and inability to be removed or disabled. Safety concerns were also raised when it was found to respond inappropriately to messages from minors. Snap has since added additional safeguards and parental controls.

The reaction from young users has been mixed, with some bullying My AI and others finding the addition to be unsettling. For now, My AI is back to normal but continues to generate random AI Snaps that can be seen as unusual.