Snapchat users encountered some glitches with the messaging app’s AI chatbot on Tuesday night. The AI, known as My AI, posted a mysterious Story to its profile and stopped responding to text chats as usual, causing concern among users. My AI was designed to interact with users like a friend, recommending places to go and offering suggestions for Lenses to use.

For a brief period, My AI responded to all chat messages with a default message stating a technical issue. It also posted a story on its profile, but was swiftly deleted. Users who saw the story reported that it lasted for just one second and showed a flat beige area, possibly resembling a wall and ceiling.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, acknowledged that My AI had experienced an outage but assured that the issue had been resolved. However, some users still received temporary responses from My AI, indicating its busyness and suggesting catching up later.

Eventually, the chatbot was back online for all users, allowing them to inquire about the strange story it had posted. When questioned by Mashable, My AI denied any knowledge of the Story, claiming it was incapable of posting stories.

This incident serves as a reminder that even advanced artificial intelligence systems are not infallible. They are essentially software with bugs, flaws, and limitations. It is advisable not to rely on them for anything critical.

While further information about the cause of the glitches was not provided, users can now resume using My AI for their Snapchat interactions like before.