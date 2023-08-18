Artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbots are becoming more human-like, blurring the lines between human and machine. This was evident when Snapchat’s My AI chatbot glitched and started posting unusual content before becoming unresponsive. This incident raises questions about the potential sentience of AI chatbots and highlights the challenges of managing their integration into our daily lives.

Generative AI, a new type of AI, allows chatbots to generate precise and seemingly meaningful content. These chatbots are built on large language models (LLMs) that analyze billions of words and predict what should come next in a given text. They are fine-tuned with human feedback, enabling them to have human-like conversations.

Research suggests that human-like chatbots lead to higher engagement and can fulfill organizational objectives in various settings, including retail, education, workplace, and healthcare. However, there are concerns about the potential dangers of relying too much on AI chatbots. Users may be misled by their authenticity, and vulnerable individuals, including those with psychological conditions, may be particularly susceptible to harm.

The incident with Snapchat’s chatbot reflects an emerging anthropomorphism of AI. Users quickly assumed the chatbot had gained sentience, showcasing a lack of transparency from developers and a lack of understanding among the public. There have been cases where chatbots have provided harmful advice, leading to tragic consequences.

To address these challenges, education and transparency are crucial. Developers often struggle to explain how advanced AI chatbots work, but responsible standards and regulations must be put in place. Currently, there is no legal requirement for businesses to disclose the use of chatbots in Australia, and the enforcement of regulations in other countries is still uncertain.

The European Union’s AI Act has emphasized moderate regulation and education as the way forward. Similar to digital literacy, AI literacy should be mandated in educational institutions, ensuring individuals have a better understanding of AI and its potential risks. Striking a balance between regulation and innovation is necessary to harness the benefits of generative AI while safeguarding users’ well-being.