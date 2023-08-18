Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are evolving to become increasingly human-like in their design. This has led to some instances where it becomes difficult to distinguish between a human and a machine. For example, Snapchat’s AI chatbot, powered by ChatGPT, recently glitched and posted a story that appeared to be a wall and ceiling before stopping all responses. This incident raises awareness about the challenges and importance of managing the increasing human-like qualities of AI chatbots.

Generative AI, a relatively new type of AI, enables the creation of content that is precise, human-like, and meaningful. This technology uses large language models (LLMs) to analyze associations between words, sentences, and paragraphs to predict what should come next. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a flagship generative AI model that has significantly advanced from simpler rule-based chatbots used in customer service. These human-like chatbots have shown higher engagement levels and effectiveness in various settings.

However, the growing anthropomorphism of AI chatbots also poses risks. Users may mistakenly attribute sentience and deep understanding to chatbots, which can be misleading. There have been cases where vulnerable individuals have been harmed by the advice given by chatbots, such as a chatbot providing harmful guidance through an eating disorder helpline.

To address these challenges, education and transparency are crucial. Developers often cannot fully explain the workings of advanced AI chatbots, but responsible standards and regulations are necessary. While some countries have introduced regulations, more efforts are needed to ensure the responsible use of AI technology. Additionally, there should be a focus on AI literacy, with mandates for education in schools and universities to increase understanding and awareness of AI capabilities and limitations.

As AI chatbots continue to advance, it is essential to find the balance between their human-like qualities and responsible use. The benefits of generative AI are evident in different sectors, ranging from productivity to healthcare. However, without proper management and understanding, the risks associated with these technologies may outweigh the benefits.