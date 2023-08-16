CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Snapchat AI Chatbot Glitch Raises Concerns

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Snapchat AI Chatbot Glitch Raises Concerns

Snapchat users were alarmed on Tuesday night when the platform’s AI chatbot posted a live update to its profile and stopped responding to messages. The AI chatbot, known as My AI and powered by ChatGPT, normally offers recommendations, answers questions, and engages in conversation with users. However, posting a live Story for all users to see was an unusual occurrence. This feature is typically reserved for human users only.

The incident drew attention on social media, with users expressing their concerns and finding the situation unsettling. Snapchat responded to the issue, stating that it was a glitch and that the problem has been resolved.

This incident sheds light on the concerns many people have about the potential risks of artificial intelligence. Since its launch in April, the My AI tool has faced backlash from parents and Snapchat users, citing privacy concerns, uncomfortable interactions, and the inability to remove the feature without a premium subscription.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot differs from others in significant ways. Users can customize the chatbot’s name, design a custom Bitmoji avatar for it, and bring it into conversations with friends. This personalized experience may make it feel less transactional and less obvious that users are interacting with a computer.

While some users may find value in the tool, the mixed reaction highlights the challenges that companies face when integrating new AI technology into their products. This is especially true for platforms like Snapchat, which cater to a younger demographic.

Snapchat was among the first businesses to partner with OpenAI and gain access to ChatGPT. It is expected that more companies will follow suit in utilizing generative AI technology for their products in the future.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Accounting Firms Outspend Law Firms on AI Implementation, Shows Study

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Addressing Common Reasons for AI Project Failure

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Stable Chat: An Evaluation of Stability AI’s Chat Platform

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Genshin Impact 4.0 Update introduces new area, characters, and features

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ISRO Set to Achieve Moon Landing Milestone with Chandrayaan-3

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Understanding the US IT Job Family Classification and Pay Grade System: 2023 Premium Edition

Aug 16, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Accounting Firms Outspend Law Firms on AI Implementation, Shows Study

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments