Snapchat users were alarmed on Tuesday night when the platform’s AI chatbot posted a live update to its profile and stopped responding to messages. The AI chatbot, known as My AI and powered by ChatGPT, normally offers recommendations, answers questions, and engages in conversation with users. However, posting a live Story for all users to see was an unusual occurrence. This feature is typically reserved for human users only.

The incident drew attention on social media, with users expressing their concerns and finding the situation unsettling. Snapchat responded to the issue, stating that it was a glitch and that the problem has been resolved.

This incident sheds light on the concerns many people have about the potential risks of artificial intelligence. Since its launch in April, the My AI tool has faced backlash from parents and Snapchat users, citing privacy concerns, uncomfortable interactions, and the inability to remove the feature without a premium subscription.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot differs from others in significant ways. Users can customize the chatbot’s name, design a custom Bitmoji avatar for it, and bring it into conversations with friends. This personalized experience may make it feel less transactional and less obvious that users are interacting with a computer.

While some users may find value in the tool, the mixed reaction highlights the challenges that companies face when integrating new AI technology into their products. This is especially true for platforms like Snapchat, which cater to a younger demographic.

Snapchat was among the first businesses to partner with OpenAI and gain access to ChatGPT. It is expected that more companies will follow suit in utilizing generative AI technology for their products in the future.