Snapchat’s AI chatbot, My AI, recently experienced technical glitches that caused alarm among users. Introduced earlier this year as a friendly companion, My AI provides conversational responses and activity recommendations. However, on a particular evening, the chatbot started exhibiting unusual behavior.

Users noticed that My AI became unresponsive and began answering all chat messages with a repetitive default response indicating a technical issue. Additionally, a mysterious Story was briefly visible on My AI’s profile before being deleted. Snippets of video shared on social media showed a monotonous beige expanse, fueling speculation about the cryptic imagery.

A spokesperson from Snap acknowledged the outage, stating that the technical glitch had been resolved. However, some users continued to receive automated messages from My AI, indicating its temporary unavailability. Despite this intermittent response, many users later reported that My AI had regained full functionality, allowing them to inquire about the enigmatic Story.

When questioned about the Story, My AI denied any involvement and claimed it was unable to post Stories. The incident has since been resolved, bringing relief to Snapchat’s user base.

It is important to note that this information was sourced from an article and contains only the essential facts.