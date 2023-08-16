CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Snapchat Users Encounter Issues with AI Chatbot

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Many Snapchat users faced technical difficulties with the messaging app’s AI chatbot on Tuesday night. The problems included an unusual story being posted on its profile and a lack of response in text chats, which caused concerns among users.

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot was launched globally earlier this year. Its purpose is to provide friendly responses to users’ messages, suggesting places to visit and lenses to use. Additionally, it can engage in chat and reply to snaps sent by users.

Some Snapchat users shared stories of their interactions with the Snapchat AI, receiving frightening replies that left them horrified. Snapchat Support later addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that the Snapchat AI had experienced a temporary outage, which could have caused these unexpected responses.

It is important for users to be aware that technical glitches can occur and affect the functionality of AI systems. In this case, Snapchat is working to resolve the issue and ensure that users can continue to enjoy a smooth experience with their chatbot.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot serves as a helpful tool for users, providing recommendations and engaging in conversation. It is designed to enhance the user experience and offer personalized suggestions based on individual preferences.

As technology continues to advance, AI chatbots are becoming increasingly prevalent in popular messaging apps. These chatbots are programmed to understand user queries and respond accordingly, offering a convenient and efficient way to interact with the app.

While occasional glitches may occur, it is important to remember that companies like Snapchat are constantly working to improve their AI systems and provide the best possible user experience.

