Many Snapchat users faced technical difficulties with the messaging app’s AI chatbot on Tuesday night. The problems included an unusual story being posted on its profile and a lack of response in text chats, which caused concerns among users.

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot was launched globally earlier this year. Its purpose is to provide friendly responses to users’ messages, suggesting places to visit and lenses to use. Additionally, it can engage in chat and reply to snaps sent by users.

Some Snapchat users shared stories of their interactions with the Snapchat AI, receiving frightening replies that left them horrified. Snapchat Support later addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that the Snapchat AI had experienced a temporary outage, which could have caused these unexpected responses.

