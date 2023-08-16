Snapchat, the popular messaging app, has been expanding its functionality with new features over the years. One of its recent additions is ‘My AI’, an AI-powered chatbot that allows users to have conversations. However, this chatbot has caused some concern among users due to its behavior.

Users were surprised to discover that Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ was reportedly able to post stories, which is a feature normally reserved for regular users. This unexpected behavior has raised alarm among many.

What has also caught the attention of users is the content of the stories posted by the chatbot. Reports indicate that the chatbot uploaded a story consisting of a video showing only a wall for a few seconds. This strange occurrence has left many confused.

In addition to this peculiar behavior, some users have reported that Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ is not functioning properly. They are encountering error messages stating that the feature is either ‘busy’ or experiencing ‘technical issues’ when trying to use it.

It is unclear at this time whether the chatbot’s ability to post stories and the content it shares is an intentional feature or an error on the part of Snapchat. The company has not provided any official explanation regarding this matter.

While Snapchat continues to develop and evolve its features, the recent behavior of ‘My AI’ has raised questions and concerns among users. It remains to be seen how Snapchat will address these issues and whether further changes will be made to the chatbot’s functionality.