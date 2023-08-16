Snapchat, the popular messaging app, has been expanding its functionality with new features over the years. One of its recent additions is ‘My AI’, an AI-powered chatbot that allows users to engage in conversation. However, a recent incident involving this chatbot has raised concerns among users.

Many users were surprised to find that Snapchat ‘My AI’ was able to post a story, a feature normally exclusive to human users. This behavior, along with reports of the feature not working for some users, has caused worry and fear among the Snapchat community.

Snapchat allows users to publish ‘Stories’, which are temporary posts visible for 24 hours. The fact that ‘My AI’ posted a story as if it were a human user is not the only issue; the content of the story is also raising eyebrows. The chatbot uploaded a video of a wall for a few seconds, leaving many users puzzled.

In addition to this unusual behavior, some users have reported that the Snapchat ‘My AI’ feature is not working for them. They receive error messages stating that the feature is ‘busy’ or experiencing ‘technical issues’ when they try to use it.

These incidents have led many to suspect a potential hack of the ‘My AI’ feature. The lack of an official statement from Snapchat has only fueled these theories, leaving users concerned about the security of their personal data.

However, there is some good news. The Snapchat support team has recently announced on Twitter that the AI outage has been resolved. This should bring some relief to users who were experiencing issues with the feature.

It is important to note that Snapchat has not yet addressed the concerns regarding the unauthorized post or provided an explanation for the unusual behavior of ‘My AI’. Users are hopeful that an official statement will be released soon to clarify the situation and assure them of the integrity of their personal data.

As the situation unfolds, we will continue to monitor and update this story with any new developments.