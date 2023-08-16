CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Users Freak Out over Snapchat My AI’s Creepy Story

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Users Freak Out over Snapchat My AI’s Creepy Story

Users of Snapchat discovered some issues with the AI chatbot on Tuesday night. Snapchat’s My AI posted a strange story on its profile and stopped responding to text chats, which alarmed many users. My AI, launched earlier this year, is designed to interact with users’ messages like a friend, offering advice and replies to Snaps in chat.

A technical glitch caused an unsettling event that left people confused. My AI posted a creepy story featuring two overlapping colors, which sparked fear and speculation. Users took to social media to discuss the odd occurrence and wondered if artificial intelligence was taking over their lives, like in Hollywood movies.

People were alarmed by the creepy story that appeared on Snapchat My AI’s profile. The image, which was deleted shortly after, depicted two colors that suggested a wall and a ceiling. Videos on social media showed that the story lasted for about one second.

Some users even mistook the image for their own wall, causing additional fear. However, it is unclear what the image was intended to represent, as it was shared by all Snapchat users.

Shortly after the story was taken down, users experienced difficulties communicating with My AI. It went offline and displayed a technical error message. Although My AI eventually became available again, the post remained deleted. When users inquired about what had happened, My AI responded that the message was just a “fun way to mix things up” and apologized if it had caused any concern.

My AI is an ongoing development on Snapchat where users can chat with an interactive chatbot. It offers recommendations, answers trivia questions, and provides suggestions for various activities. Users are encouraged to give feedback to help improve My AI. However, since My AI is still learning, it is advised to verify the information and refrain from sharing personal or sensitive details.

While technical issues can be expected during the development of My AI, the recent creepy story has left many users unsettled.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Scary Image Appears on Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Cybersecurity Startup Abnormal Security Uses AI and Machine Learning to Combat Email Attacks

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Working with Werner Herzog: A Journey with AI and Poetry

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

Scary Image Appears on Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Cybersecurity Startup Abnormal Security Uses AI and Machine Learning to Combat Email Attacks

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Working with Werner Herzog: A Journey with AI and Poetry

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

AI Video Analytics in Telecommunications: Improving Network Performance and User Experience

Aug 16, 2023 0 Comments