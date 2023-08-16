Users of Snapchat discovered some issues with the AI chatbot on Tuesday night. Snapchat’s My AI posted a strange story on its profile and stopped responding to text chats, which alarmed many users. My AI, launched earlier this year, is designed to interact with users’ messages like a friend, offering advice and replies to Snaps in chat.

A technical glitch caused an unsettling event that left people confused. My AI posted a creepy story featuring two overlapping colors, which sparked fear and speculation. Users took to social media to discuss the odd occurrence and wondered if artificial intelligence was taking over their lives, like in Hollywood movies.

People were alarmed by the creepy story that appeared on Snapchat My AI’s profile. The image, which was deleted shortly after, depicted two colors that suggested a wall and a ceiling. Videos on social media showed that the story lasted for about one second.

Some users even mistook the image for their own wall, causing additional fear. However, it is unclear what the image was intended to represent, as it was shared by all Snapchat users.

Shortly after the story was taken down, users experienced difficulties communicating with My AI. It went offline and displayed a technical error message. Although My AI eventually became available again, the post remained deleted. When users inquired about what had happened, My AI responded that the message was just a “fun way to mix things up” and apologized if it had caused any concern.

My AI is an ongoing development on Snapchat where users can chat with an interactive chatbot. It offers recommendations, answers trivia questions, and provides suggestions for various activities. Users are encouraged to give feedback to help improve My AI. However, since My AI is still learning, it is advised to verify the information and refrain from sharing personal or sensitive details.

While technical issues can be expected during the development of My AI, the recent creepy story has left many users unsettled.