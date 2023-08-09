Small Businesses Benefit from AI, Survey Shows

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly popular among small businesses, with many reaping the benefits, according to a survey by Constant Contact. The results revealed that 91% of small business owners using AI reported that it had made their companies more successful. Additionally, 28% of respondents said they expect AI to save them at least $5,000 over the next year.

The survey highlighted that automating tasks using AI tools has helped small business leaders cut costs and improve efficiency. In fact, 60% of small businesses using AI said it had saved them time, with over a third estimating time savings of more than 40 minutes per week.

Interestingly, 26% of small businesses surveyed stated that they are currently using AI, while 44% expressed interest in starting to use AI tools for their businesses. Only 14% had no interest in trying AI technology.

Constant Contact CEO Frank Vella commented on the findings, stating that small businesses are focused on achieving their intended outcomes with tools that make it easy and intuitive for them to achieve their goals. He emphasized that small businesses are increasingly realizing the potential of AI to enhance creativity, drive sales, and get closer to their target audiences.

Experts in the field also support the use of AI in small businesses. Justin Fortier, CEO of FYC Labs, believes that AI has become an integral part of how small businesses operate and can significantly reduce the time spent on menial daily tasks. Similarly, Jeremy Knauff, founder of Spartan Media, stated that AI like ChatGPT has transformed his business by streamlining tasks such as transcribing videos and ghostwriting articles.

The survey concludes that AI is a powerful tool for small businesses, providing them with a competitive advantage by identifying trends and opportunities in their industries. Although AI is still relatively new territory, businesses are urged to embrace the technology and invest time and energy into exploring its potential benefits.