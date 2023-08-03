University of Pittsburgh to Integrate Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology in Convenience Store

The University of Pittsburgh has partnered with Transact Campus and Chartwell’s Higher Education to bring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to The Market at Towers, a convenience store on the Pittsburgh campus. This collaboration aims to enhance the student experience by providing a fast and frictionless shopping experience.

To use this new technology, guests can scan their Transact Mobile Ordering app at the store entrance and begin shopping. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will automatically detect the items taken or returned from the shelves, creating a virtual shopping session. Upon completing their shopping, guests can simply leave the store as the Transact Mobile app deducts the total from their available campus funds.

The integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, along with Transact Mobile Ordering for store entry and payments, aims to streamline daily campus life for both students and faculty. The technology utilizes artificial intelligence techniques, such as computer vision and deep learning, to accurately determine which items were taken by customers. This allows the Market at Towers to operate partially unattended, 24 hours a day.

This integration of new technology is part of Pitt’s multimillion-dollar renovation of its main dining facility. Together with Chartwells Higher Education, Pitt is transforming The Eatery into an innovative dining facility that offers nine dining concepts and state-of-the-art integrations. The renovated facility will cater to Pitt students by providing a wide range of made-to-order menu items, including custom specialties such as handmade pasta and global culinary favorites.

The renovation of The Eatery will be completed in phases to ensure that it remains open to serve the campus community throughout the academic year. The entire project is expected to be completed in Fall 2024.

This collaboration between the University of Pittsburgh, Transact Campus, and Chartwell’s Higher Education exemplifies Pitt’s ongoing efforts to leverage innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its campus community. Through the integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, Pitt aims to offer its students an exceptional dining and shopping experience.