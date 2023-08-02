Skillshare Launches New Class: Make AI Work for You: Break Creative Block

Skillshare, the world’s largest online community for creativity, has released a new class called “Make AI Work for You: Break Creative Block.” This class, taught by Smitesh Mistry, a self-taught Illustrator and Videographer, aims to help creatives leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to overcome creative challenges.

In this class, students will learn how to use AI software to generate unique drawing prompts and speed up their creative process. Smitesh guides students through the process of harnessing the power of AI assistance by using tools like Procreate, ChatGPT, and Adobe Firefly. These tools can help artists brainstorm, generate references, and refine their drawings with newfound efficiency and creativity.

Smitesh, who initially had reservations about using AI in art and creativity, has discovered the value of AI as a tool to enhance the overall creative process. By partnering with Skillshare, Smitesh hopes to share his knowledge and help other creatives overcome their creative obstacles and find inspiration through AI technology.

Skillshare offers more than 120 AI-focused classes designed for creative hobbyists and professionals. These classes provide a hands-on approach to understanding and utilizing AI in the creative process. Skillshare believes that AI should be seen as a valuable tool in every creative’s arsenal, offering efficiency and inspiration.

According to Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content, Community and Brand at Skillshare, the demand for AI-focused classes on the platform has been significant. Skillshare is excited to launch Smitesh’s class and share a series of AI classes to help creatives add AI to their creative toolkit.

Skillshare is the leading online learning community for creativity, offering over 26,000 video-based classes taught by industry experts. Its mission is to build the most valuable creative learning community in the world.