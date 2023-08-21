SK Telecom Boosts AI Contact Center Unit with Strategic Investment

South Korea’s SK Telecom Co. is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) contact center unit to become a comprehensive provider of AI contact center processing services. The telecom giant has acquired a significant stake in Persona AI, a leading domestic developer of AI contact center solutions.

An AI contact center applies AI technologies to customer service, including voice engine and recognition, sentence analysis, and AI chatbot and phone bot interactions. With these capabilities, customers can receive 24-hour consultations without the need to wait for a human agent. The AI system also provides operators with relevant information to quickly process requests and concerns.

Persona AI is known for its own natural language-processing engine which powers the nation’s first subscription-type AI contact center service. The company has successfully implemented AI contact center projects in areas such as finance.

Through their partnership, SK Telecom and Persona AI aim to establish a leadership position in AI-based customer service. They plan to develop phone and chatbot products that combine SK Telecom’s speech recognition and text-to-speech technologies with Persona AI’s natural language-processing and generative technology.

In addition to targeting large companies, the collaboration aims to provide subscription-type AI contact center services for small and medium businesses, offering an affordable alternative to building their own AI contact centers.

The expanded AI contact center unit will enable SK Telecom to offer a full range of services, including consulting, infrastructure construction, maintenance, and business process outsourcing. The collaboration will also focus on developing new services, such as voice recognition kiosks and robots using voice AI technology.