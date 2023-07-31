Synapxe: Singapore’s Health Tech Agency Rebrands on 15th Anniversary

Singapore’s national health tech agency, Integrated Health Information Systems, has undergone a rebranding and is now known as Synapxe. For the past 15 years, Synapxe has been responsible for designing, developing, and implementing IT solutions that support the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions and over 70,000 healthcare workers in Singapore. The agency manages approximately 600 health IT systems and more than 80,000 end-point devices.

With its new identity, Synapxe aims to act as a “connector,” facilitating the flow of information within the health ecosystem. The agency is now focusing on accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation health technologies that will significantly improve health outcomes for the population.

Synapxe has recently launched new AI-powered health solutions. One of these solutions, called ACE-AI (Assisted Chronic Disease Explanation using AI), will undergo a pilot phase with 20 general practitioners by the end of the year. The AI tool is designed to identify risk factors and automate risk calculations to detect early signs and risks of chronic diseases.

Another solution, AIM.SG, is a vendor-neutral platform that allows for the rapid development, testing, and deployment of AI imaging models. This technology, developed in collaboration with SingHealth and NTT Data, will be piloted at Changi General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

In addition to these projects, Synapxe is working with the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics on a project that aims to improve patients’ medication adherence. Currently in the early experimental stage, the AV-MED (Augmented Video Analytics for Medication Adherence) utilizes object detection AI modeling and video analytics to monitor patients’ medicine intake.

Synapxe has played a significant role in the development of technology-driven initiatives, such as the Ministry of Health’s national preventive healthcare program, Healthier SG. The agency created the Healthier SG Open Architecture and National Health Information Grid, which facilitate interoperability and data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem.

Furthermore, Synapxe has formed partnerships with global technology companies. It has collaborated with Google Cloud and Accenture to deploy the API management platform, Apigee, to provide third-party developers access to data and services from Synapxe’s managed systems for the creation of new applications. Additionally, Synapxe has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to develop smart applications using generative AI.

Synapxe’s CEO, Ngiam Siew Ying, stated that the agency will continue to harness the transformative power of smart technologies, including generative AI and the cloud, to improve the health of Singapore’s population and create a future-ready healthcare system.