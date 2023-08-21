Workers in Singapore Lead in AI Skills Adoption, LinkedIn Report Finds

The latest Future of Work report by LinkedIn revealed that workers in Singapore are the fastest in the world when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The report analyzed data from 25 countries and found that Singapore had the highest “diffusion rate” in AI skill adoption, with a 20 times growth in members adding AI skills to their profiles since January 2016. This is significantly higher than the global average of eight times.

Other countries with high rates of AI skills diffusion include Finland, Ireland, India, and Canada. Pooja Chhabria, the head of editorial at LinkedIn Asia-Pacific, attributed Singapore’s success in AI adoption to its robust digital infrastructure, strong intellectual property protection framework, and thriving ecosystem of venture capital firms and angel investors.

The report also highlighted the emergence of generative AI skills in 2022, with question-answering skills experiencing a remarkable growth of 332%. Chatbot ChatGPT sparked interest in generative AI technologies, leading to the integration of AI by tech giants like Google and Microsoft across their businesses. LinkedIn itself launched features that allow members to create AI-generated recruiter messages, job descriptions, and user profiles.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact of generative AI on job displacement. A Goldman Sachs report estimated that around 300 million jobs worldwide could be affected by AI and automation. LinkedIn’s analysis revealed that 45% of teachers’ skills are potentially augmentable by generative AI, offering the opportunity to lighten workloads and focus on essential tasks.

The report emphasized that AI will undoubtedly change the way people work, with an increasing need for skills such as creative thinking, leadership, communication, and ethical decision-making. Soft skills are becoming particularly important as AI automates many aspects of the workforce. The top in-demand skills in the U.S. include flexibility, professional ethics, social perceptiveness, and self-management.

The report also emphasized the importance of human agency and judgment in AI implementation. Although AI can generate responses, humans still have the final say in deciding whether to accept, modify, or discard the content. Emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in determining when to leverage AI capabilities instead of human capabilities.

Overall, Singapore’s rapid AI skills adoption reflects its commitment to digital transformation and innovation. As AI continues to reshape the workplace, a combination of technical expertise and soft skills will be instrumental in navigating the future of work.