Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg discuss the latest TV news on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. In this episode, they are joined by Simon Rich, the creator of the former FXX comedy Man Seeking Woman and TBS anthology Miracle Workers. Rich is known for his comedic fiction writing and his opinion piece for Time titled, “I’m a Screenwriter. These AI Jokes Give Me Nightmares.” He also discusses his book, I Am Code, which is an autobiography written entirely by code-davinci-02.

The writers’ strike has brought three core issues into focus—AI usage, streaming viewership transparency, and room size requirements for writers on scripted shows. Rich suggests that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has always been aware of the connection between room size and AI. He believes that the potential collapse of the industry due to AI was always a concern.

Rich shares his personal experience with AI through his friendship with a computer science expert who works for OpenAI. Initially skeptical, Rich was shown an AI program called code-davinci-02 that demonstrated creative writing capabilities. He tried to warn others about the potential impact of AI replacing human writers, but many dismissed it as a prank. When OpenAI released ChatGPT, a less creative AI program, Rich became even more alarmed by its limitations and the false complacency it created.

The interview highlights the ominous tone in which Rich’s friend presented the AI information, emphasizing the potential threat it poses to employment and society. Rich believes that AI will surpass human creativity and intellectual capacities within the next five to twenty years based on insights from top AI scientists.

This interview provides a glimpse into the concerns and implications of AI technology for the TV industry and creative professionals.