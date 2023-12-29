Marine Biologist Documents Unusual Regrowth of Silky Shark’s Dorsal Fin

Marine biologists at the University of Miami have made a remarkable discovery—a silky shark with a regrown dorsal fin after a significant injury. In a recent study published in the Journal of Marine Sciences, Chelsea Black, a doctoral student at the university, describes her observations of this rare case of fin regeneration.

Typically, fin repair in sharks involves scar tissue formation, which offers limited regeneration. However, until now, only one other instance of fin regeneration had been observed in any shark species. This particular case of a silky shark regrowing a substantial portion of its missing fin is unprecedented.

The injured shark was initially spotted by a diver near Jupiter, Florida, who noticed a large chunk missing from its dorsal fin. Concerned, the diver contacted researchers at the University of Miami, leading to Chelsea Black’s involvement in the study. Upon investigating, Black discovered that the shark had been part of a research project involving satellite tagging on its dorsal fin.

Examining photographs of the shark, Black determined that the injury aligned with the previous position of the satellite tag. Someone had severed the tag, leaving a significant gap in the fin. This injury led Black to believe that the shark would likely die due to difficulties in feeding.

However, a year later, Black was astounded to find the same shark swimming once again in the same waters, with most of its missing fin regrown. Approximately 87% of the lost fin had been rejuvenated. While the exact mechanism behind the fin regrowth remains unknown, further testing is needed to determine if it was due to tissue rejuvenation or the formation of scar tissue.

This discovery offers new insights into the resilience and regenerative abilities of sharks. Future research may uncover potential applications for studying fin regeneration in other shark species and contribute to conservation efforts.