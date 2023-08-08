Shutterstock Collaborates with Innovators in NeRF Technology for 3D Asset Publishing

Shutterstock, a leading global creative platform, has announced its collaboration with Luma Labs AI, RECON Labs, and Volinga AI, three innovative startups in the field of neural radiance fields (NeRF) technology. This collaboration was unveiled at the SIGGRAPH 2023 conference.

With Luma Labs AI and RECON Labs’ 3Dpresso, Shutterstock aims to explore the growing field of NeRF technology by leveraging its vast 2D/3D asset database and incorporating the companies’ existing 3D assets into its commercial licensing platform, Turbosquid. This collaboration will democratize access to high-quality, photorealistic 3D scenes and revolutionize the way 3D content is created.

NeRF technology, developed using machine learning and computer vision, allows 3D creators to generate high-resolution, lifelike 3D scenes from 2D videos in a matter of minutes. This technology will open up new possibilities for Shutterstock’s community of video contributors to contribute to the world’s largest library of NeRF-based content.

Shutterstock has also entered into an agreement with Volinga AI to explore the licensing and distribution of NVOL files. Volinga AI offers a range of NeRF-related products and services for virtual production, VFX, TV, broadcasting, XR, and videogames. The collaboration will involve the creation of an NVOL library of high-quality content and the establishment of a network of creators to produce on-demand NVOL environments.

Under the TurboSquid Labs initiative, Shutterstock will release its Virtual Locations product, which will include complete and production-ready NeRF environments. The company will work closely with Luma Labs, Volinga AI, RECON Labs, and other innovators in the NeRF and generative AI fields to develop a standard for capturing high-quality NeRFs.

In addition to these collaborations, Shutterstock is also working with NVIDIA to build AI models for generative 3D artist tools. This partnership will enable the rapid conversion of text prompts into high-fidelity 3D content for various industries.

These collaborations demonstrate Shutterstock’s commitment to advancing creative technology while protecting and compensating its artist community. The company has also joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to address the issue of misleading information online by implementing technical standards for certifying the source and history of media content.

With these efforts, Shutterstock aims to provide its users with verifiable and tamper-evident information across all forms of content, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of its assets.