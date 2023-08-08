Quickly Create and Customize 3D Scene Backgrounds with AI from Shutterstock

Creators can now utilize generative AI tools from Shutterstock to efficiently create and customize 3D scene backgrounds. Shutterstock, a visual content provider, has integrated NVIDIA Picasso, a cloud-based foundry for developing generative AI models for visual design, into their services. This collaboration expands on NVIDIA and Shutterstock’s partnership to accelerate the generation of 3D models for digital content creation.

With the latest feature from Picasso, artists can enhance and light 3D scenes based on simple text or image prompts. AI models built using fully licensed, rights-reserved data generate custom 360-degree, 8K-resolution, high-dynamic-range imaging (HDRi) environment maps. These maps allow artists to set a background and light a scene, saving valuable time and enabling them to focus on creating the primary assets of a 3D scene.

The demand for immersive visuals in films, games, virtual worlds, advertising, and more has led to a rapid expansion of the 3D artist community. Many artists are turning to generative AI to enhance their workflows and can now use this technology to quickly create and customize environment maps. This allows them to dedicate more time to working on hero 3D assets, which are the main focal point of a 3D scene.

Previously, artists had to purchase expensive 360-degree cameras or choose from fixed options that may not match their 3D scene precisely. Now, users can provide a prompt, such as text or a reference image, and the Picasso services will generate panoramic images. The custom environment maps can automatically match the background image, thanks to generative AI. Users can then customize the maps and iterate on ideas until they achieve their desired vision.

Autodesk, a provider of 3D software and tools, is also collaborating with NVIDIA to boost 3D world-building. By integrating generative AI content-creation services with their popular 3D software Maya, Autodesk aims to give artists more creative freedom and improve content production efficiency.

Picasso, part of NVIDIA AI Foundations, leverages generative AI for text, visual content, and biology. It will adopt new NVIDIA research to generate physics-based rendering materials from text and image prompts, enhancing the simulation of diverse physical materials like tiles, metals, and wood.

Picasso runs on the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud platform-as-a-service and can be easily accessed via a serverless application programming interface by content and service providers like Shutterstock.