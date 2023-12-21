Reducing Air Pollution During the Pandemic Can Save Himalayan Glaciers

Summary: A study conducted during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 suggests that reducing air pollution to levels similar to those during the pandemic could protect the Himalayan glaciers from disappearing by the end of the century. The cleaner air resulted in less soot deposition on the glaciers, leading to a decrease in snow melting. This has significant implications for the sustainable water supply and ecosystems in Asia.

Air pollution reduction measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have provided valuable insights into the impact of human activities on the environment. In particular, scientists have found that the reduction in air pollution has had a positive effect on the Himalayan glaciers.

The rapid retreat of glaciers and the loss of snow cover pose a significant threat to the water supply of billions of people in Asia. Rivers such as the Indus, Ganges, and Yangtze heavily rely on glacial meltwater for irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water. To understand the potential impact of reduced air pollution, an international research team studied the situation during the pandemic lockdowns.

They found that the cleaner air resulting from reduced emissions led to less soot deposition on the glaciers. As a result, there was a decrease in daily snow melting of 0.5 to 1.5 mm. This reduction in snowmelt can have substantial benefits for sustainable water supplies in the region.

The study emphasizes the significance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources and adopting lower-emission modes of transport. By achieving air pollution levels similar to those during the pandemic lockdowns, snowmelt could be reduced by up to 50%. Such a reduction would not only preserve the Himalayan glaciers but also contribute to the overall preservation of water resources, agriculture, and ecosystems in Asia.

These findings highlight the need for immediate action to address air pollution and its detrimental effects on the environment. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought temporary relief to air quality, long-term sustainable solutions are necessary to ensure the preservation of vital ecosystems like the Himalayan glaciers. By considering the lessons learned from the pandemic, we have an opportunity to mitigate the negative impact of human activity and create a more sustainable future.