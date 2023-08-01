Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke

Tobi Lütke is the CEO of Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform. Shopify was founded in 2006 and has since grown to become one of the most successful e-commerce companies in the world.

Under Lütke’s leadership, Shopify has experienced significant growth and success. The platform now powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries. Shopify provides individuals and businesses with the tools they need to start, grow, and manage their own online stores.

Lütke has prioritized innovation and growth at Shopify. He has focused on developing new features and improving the platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. Shopify has expanded its offerings beyond just an online storefront, now providing services such as point-of-sale systems, payment processing, and marketing tools.

In addition to his role at Shopify, Lütke has also been involved in philanthropic endeavors. He is a founding partner of the Thistledown Foundation, which supports initiatives in education, the arts, and the environment.

Lütke’s leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have earned him recognition and accolades. He was named Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and has been listed as one of the world’s top CEOs by various publications.

As CEO, Lütke continues to drive Shopify’s growth and innovation. He remains focused on empowering businesses of all sizes to succeed in the ever-changing world of e-commerce.