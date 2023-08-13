Black Mother Sues Detroit Police Over False Arrest Using Facial Recognition

A Black mother in Detroit is suing the city and a police detective after being falsely arrested while eight months pregnant. According to the federal lawsuit filed, Porcha Woodruff was at home with her children when six police officers arrived with an arrest warrant for carjacking and robbery. Despite Woodruff’s pregnancy, she was handcuffed and taken to jail. The arrest was based on an unreliable facial recognition match and the victim allegedly identifying Woodruff in a lineup that included her mugshot from a previous arrest.

Although the charges against Woodruff were dismissed, she is now seeking a jury trial and damages, highlighting the troubling implications of facial recognition technology. The lawsuit argues that facial recognition alone cannot serve as probable cause for arrests due to the potential for errors and biases. The case adds to a growing concern about the risks associated with facial recognition technology, including its tendency to misidentify individuals based on race or gender.

Recent studies have shown that facial recognition algorithms are more likely to misidentify racial minorities, including Native American, Black, and Asian individuals. In response to these concerns, several cities, such as San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts, have banned the use of facial recognition technology by city officials.

Woodruff’s lawyer acknowledges that facial recognition can be a helpful tool if used correctly alongside other investigative measures. The lawsuit also alleges malicious prosecution by the detective who submitted the warrant, suggesting that the actions were driven by malice.

This is not the first time the Detroit Police Department has faced criticism for misusing facial recognition technology. In 2020, the department was involved in a wrongful arrest case based on facial recognition. A man named Robert Williams was mistakenly identified as a suspect, leading to his arrest and detention.

The Detroit police chief has called the allegations in Woodruff’s case very concerning and stated that further investigation is needed. It remains to be seen how this lawsuit will contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding the use of facial recognition technology and its potential risks.