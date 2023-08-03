SettleMint Adds AI Assistant to Low-Code Blockchain Programming Tool

SettleMint, a low-code blockchain programming tool for enterprises, has introduced an AI assistant to its platform. The AI assistant aims to help developers with tasks such as creating smart contracts, integrating data, and enhancing quality assurance testing.

Despite the decline in digital currency prices, SettleMint continues to experience steady user growth. Many enterprises recognize the benefits of blockchain technology but lack the necessary technical skills to bring their ideas to fruition.

A survey conducted by Stack Overflow found that only 1% of respondents reported having extensive experience with Solidity, the programming language used for writing smart contracts.

SettleMint’s AI assistant is not meant to replace humans, but rather to assist them. It can help draft smart contracts and explain the purpose of each line of code. This allows developers to easily identify and correct errors.

While the AI assistant can suggest modifications to avoid vulnerabilities, it is important to conduct technical audits to ensure the code is bug-free. SettleMint serves as the first layer of screening, allowing auditors to focus on debugging the more complex parts of the code.

SettleMint is training its AI assistant using OpenAI’s GPT-4 and keeping it updated with the latest blockchain development information. The company has seen significant growth in lead generation and signed contracts, even in the midst of the “crypto winter.”

Customer behavior in the enterprise blockchain space has also matured, with larger groups undergoing extensive internal training. Companies are exploring various use cases for smart contracts, such as ticketing and proof of ownership.

SettleMint is expanding its reach in Asia with funding from Fujitsu and has identified the Middle East as a region with significant growth potential.