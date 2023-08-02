CityLife

ServiceNow Reports Impressive Q2 Results, Raises Guidance for Second Half

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
ServiceNow, a prominent enterprise software company, recently announced its Q2 results, reflecting a strong growth rate and raising guidance for the second half of the year. The company’s subscription-revenue grew by 25% in constant currency, surpassing expectations. Additionally, its remaining performance obligation (RPO) increased by 22.5% in constant currency. Notably, ServiceNow experienced significant growth in various industries, including transportation and logistics, education, business and consumer services, energy and utilities, and government.

ServiceNow also reported a 99% renewal rate, highlighting its strong customer loyalty. The company closed 70 deals over $1 million in net new annual contract value (ACV), a 30% increase compared to the previous year’s Q2. Its IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) emerged as popular services among customers, with security, risk, and customer workflows also in high demand.

Leading customers mentioned during the earnings call included Barclays, BT, Honda, HP, Petrobras, CSB Bank in India, and Yokohama City in Japan. ServiceNow’s CEO, Bill McDermott, expressed enthusiasm for the company’s future, citing the significance of its platform, the increasing adoption of generative AI initiatives by CEOs, and the forthcoming launch of new generative AI services.

With these positive results and McDermott’s optimistic outlook, ServiceNow has solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing vendors in the Cloud Wars Top 10. The company’s continued focus on innovation, partnerships, and customer-centric solutions positions it well for sustained growth and success in the increasingly competitive enterprise software market.

