Lenovo Announces First Quarter Results and $1 Billion Investment in AI

Lenovo Group has reported its first quarter results, revealing a group revenue of $12.9 billion and a net income of $191 million on a non-Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRS) basis. Revenue from non-PC businesses accounted for 41% of group revenue, with the service-led business showing strong growth and sustained profitability. Lenovo’s intelligent transformation strategy has proven effective in driving this growth.

Despite challenging market conditions, Lenovo sees signs of stabilization and improvement. The company believes that the client device market will recover and resume growth in the second half of the fiscal year. To further drive growth and transformation, Lenovo plans to double its investment in innovation in the mid-term. This includes an additional $1 billion investment over three years to accelerate AI deployment for businesses worldwide, focusing on AI devices, infrastructure, and solutions.

Lenovo has already established itself as a leader in AI, with its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business ranked number three in the world for AI hardware infrastructure. The company will invest $100 million to grow its AI innovators program, which has already delivered over 150 cutting-edge AI solutions. The Solutions and Services Group (SSG) is also extensively using AI across its portfolio, integrating AI-powered device intelligence, generative AI agents, and vertical solutions.

Lenovo sees the future of AI PCs as a disruptive blend of client, edge, and cloud technologies. The company is leading the transformative shift in personal computing to meet the demands of new generative AI workloads. At an operations level, Lenovo utilizes AI across its smart manufacturing, supply chain, and customer service functions to drive efficiency.

The Solutions and Services Group (SSG) delivered strong growth and high profitability, with revenue of $1.7 billion, up 18% year-on-year. The Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) achieved hyper-growth in key areas like storage and AI. Lenovo will continue to invest in developing AI-ready and AI-optimized infrastructure to support AI-centric workloads.

Overall, Lenovo remains committed to delivering sustainable profitability and growth through its intelligent transformation strategy and continued investment in AI.