Senator Warns Google over AI Use in Hospitals

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has sent a letter to Google leaders, cautioning them about their testing of the Med-PaLM 2 artificial intelligence (AI) in hospitals. Earlier this year, Google introduced the AI tool, claiming that it could answer medical questions to assist healthcare providers. The technology is currently being tested in a limited capacity at medical facilities like the Mayo Clinic. However, Warner is urging caution, stating that it may not be ready for these uses due to concerning reports of repeated inaccuracies and reservations expressed by Google’s own senior researchers about its readiness. Warner is worried that the premature deployment of unproven technology could lead to a loss of trust in medical professionals and institutions, exacerbate existing racial disparities in health outcomes, and increase the risk of diagnostic and care-delivery errors.

